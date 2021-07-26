Reshut HaOchlusin V’Hahagira is Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority. This is the government office responsible for:

  • Citizenship (including change of status to Oleh)
  • Israeli ID cards
  • Passports
  • Birth certificates
  • Visas

Please note:

  • Services are available by appointment only.
    To book an appointment, click HERE.
  • All Population and Immigration Authority branches are closed on Wednesday mornings. Additionally, all government offices are closed on Erev Chag.
  • Soldiers (in uniform) can be processed without an appointment.
  • Each Population and Immigration Authority Branch serves ONLY the residents of its own region.
    • Note: If you are applying for your biometric Teudat Zehut, you can apply anywhere in Israel and not only to your local Population and Immigration Authority branch.
  • Anyone who has a Teudat Zehut number (Ezrach Oleh, Ktin Chozer, Returning Resident and a former A-1 Visa Holder) can schedule an online appointment from abroad pre-Aliyah.
  • If you are applying for your first Teudat Zehut (Israeli ID card), you must register to get an appointment to obtain your biometric ID card.

Click here for information on applying for your biometric Teudat Zehut or Passport.

The information below is provided for your convenience.
For the official Population and Immigration Authority branch information website (Hebrew) click here or call *3450

Afula

Street Address: 1 Yehoshua Chenkin Street

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 04-6521393, 02-6469537

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Akko

Street Address: 1 Shalom Ha’Galil, 2nd floor (in mall at entrance to town)

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469540, 02-6469539

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Ariel

Street Address: 5 Yehuda St., City Offices

Tel: *3450, 03-9065601 | Fax: 03-9067415

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon: 14:30-17:00

*Only registration and travel documents (not including biometric).

Visa department:
No visa department

Ashdod

Street Address: 1 Menachem Begin Ave., Tzimer Center, Gate 1, 1st fl

Tel: *3450 |  Fax: 02-6469420, 02-6469599

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Ashkelon

Street Address: 9 Katsnelson, 3rd Floor

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469591, 02-6469590

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Be’er Sheva

Street Address: 4 Ha’Tikvah St, Government Compound, Bldg Daled

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469594, 02-6469499

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Beit Shemesh

Street Address: Aba Na’amat St. 1

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-991-3816

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

This branch is only for registration and travel documents.

Visa department:
No visa department

Beitar Ilit

Street Address: Rabbi Nachman MiBreslev 2

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9603

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

This branch is only for registration and travel documents.

Visa department:
No visa department

Bnei Brak

Street Address: Jabotinsky 168, Migdalei Shekel, Floor 6.

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9584, 02-6469585

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Eilat

Street Address: 2 Ha’Tmarim St. (City Center), 2nd Floor

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469597, 02-6469596

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Hadera

Street Address: 42 David Shimoni St. Ha’Kikar Mall

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 04-6302113, 02-6469550

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Haifa

Street Address: 15 Pal-Yam Blvd, Government Compound

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469547, 02-6469546

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Herzliya

Street Address: Barkat 11, 8th floor ברקת 11

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9588, 02-6469587

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Please Note: Issuing numbers through the queue management system will be possible until 11:30.

Holon

Street Address: 164 Yerushalayim Blvd.

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 03-6507327, 02-6469583

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Note: Holon is also the local office for residents of Bat Yam

Jerusalem (Downtown Office)

Street Address: 1 Sholmtzion HaMalka

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9523

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Jerusalem (Har Homa Office)

Street Address: 25 Eliyahu Koren St., Har Homa

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9530

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation: 

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

*For a visa-related appointment, email [email protected] to request a time.

Karmiel

Street Address: Hacharoshet 9, (Nitzanim Building, above Bank Leumi)

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469531

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Please note: This branch only does registration and travel documents.

Visa department:
No visa department. Please refer to the Tzfat branch for all visa and citizenship services.

Kfar Saba

Street Address: 140 Weitzman St.

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469570, 02-6469569

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Kiriyat Shmona

Street Address: 37 Herzl St.

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469544

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
No visa department. For visa services, please refer to the Tzfat branch.

Ma’ale Adumim

Street Address: Edumim Mall, 5 Derech Kedem St.

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-5354137

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Please note: This branch is only for Registration and Travel documents.

Visa department:
No visa department. For Visa and citizenship services, please refer to the Jerusalem branch.

Mevaseret Tzion

Street Address:
Tichon Harel  תיכון הראל

Hachotzvim 6 Blvd.  שדרות החוצבים

Mevaseret Tzion

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Please note: Make appointment for biometric documentation

Visa department:
No visa department. For Visa and citizenship services, please refer to the Jerusalem branch.

Modi’in

Street Address: 1 Tiltan St. Modi’in Municipality.

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 08-9721262

Hours of Operation:

Only for people living in the Modiin-Maccabim-Reut area.

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Please Note: This branch offers the extension of residence permits (Visa), issues a return visa (Inter Visa), status changes from a tourist to an immigrant, issues Teudot Zehut to new Olim. Regarding Registration and Passports is only given to those listed as residents of Modi’in/Maccabim-Reut on their Teudot Zehut.

Modi’n Illit (Kiryat Sefer)

Street Address: 3 Shaarei Tshuva St

Tel: *3450

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
No visa department

Naharia

Street Address: Irit 2, Nahariyah – the office is located in the mall.

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469539

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 9:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
No visa department. For visa services, please refer to the Akko branch.

Nof Hagalil

Street Address: Maaleh Yitzchak 29

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9543, 02-6469464

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thu: 8:00-10:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Fri: 8:00-13:00

Visa Dept:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thu: 8:00-12:00

Netanya

Street Address: 13 Remez St. 2nd Floor

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9556, 02-646-9555

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Petach Tikva

Street Address: Baruch Center, 3rd Floor, 6 Mohaliver St.

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469559, 02-6469558

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Ramat Gan

Street Address: 2 Bialik St. (on the corner of 17 Sirkin St.)

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469581

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Ramle

Street Address: 91 Sderot Herzl in the Kiriya Building

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469561

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Please Note: Services regarding Visas, Status, Citizenship and Tourist Visa extensions will be given without scheduling appointments ahead of time on the following days: Sun, Mon, Tue, Thu – 8:00-9:30.

Rechovot

Street Address: 10 Moti Kind St.
Centero Center, 3rd Floor

Tel: 08-9313222 | Fax: 02-6469563, 02-6469564

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Rishon Le’Tzion

Street Address: 3 Yisrael Galili St.

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-5789968, 02-6469567

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Rosh HaAyin

Street Address: Ha-Rav Shalom Shabazi St. 29

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-995-9028

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Visa services given with appointment only.

Tel Aviv

Street Address: 125 Derech Menachem Begin, Government Compound

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469578, 02-6469577

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Tiveria

Street Address: Alhadeff Street 23

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9534

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Tzfat

Street Address: 4 Weitzmann St.

Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469558, 02-5789967

Email: [email protected]

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Yaffo

Street Address: Shalma Road 53, Tel Aviv
(Entrance from Abarbanel 53)

Tel: *3450

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00

Yokneam Illit

Street Address:
HaTamar 2, Yokneam Illit
G Mall
1st floor

Tel: *3450

Hours of Operation:

All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00

* Last updated on July 16, 2023 *

