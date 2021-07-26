Reshut HaOchlusin V’Hahagira is Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority. This is the government office responsible for:

Citizenship (including change of status to Oleh)

Israeli ID cards

Passports

Birth certificates

Visas

Services are available by appointment only.

To book an appointment, click HERE.

All Population and Immigration Authority branches are closed on Wednesday mornings. Additionally, all government offices are closed on Erev Chag.

Soldiers (in uniform) can be processed without an appointment.

Each Population and Immigration Authority Branch serves ONLY the residents of its own region. Note: If you are applying for your biometric Teudat Zehut, you can apply anywhere in Israel and not only to your local Population and Immigration Authority branch.

Anyone who has a Teudat Zehut number (Ezrach Oleh, Ktin Chozer, Returning Resident and a former A-1 Visa Holder) can schedule an online appointment from abroad pre-Aliyah.

If you are applying for your first Teudat Zehut (Israeli ID card), you must register to get an appointment to obtain your biometric ID card.

Click here for information on applying for your biometric Teudat Zehut or Passport.

The information below is provided for your convenience.

For the official Population and Immigration Authority branch information website (Hebrew) click here or call *3450