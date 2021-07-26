Reshut HaOchlusin V’Hahagira is Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority. This is the government office responsible for:
- Citizenship (including change of status to Oleh)
- Israeli ID cards
- Passports
- Birth certificates
- Visas
Please note:
- Services are available by appointment only.
To book an appointment, click HERE.
- All Population and Immigration Authority branches are closed on Wednesday mornings. Additionally, all government offices are closed on Erev Chag.
- Soldiers (in uniform) can be processed without an appointment.
- Each Population and Immigration Authority Branch serves ONLY the residents of its own region.
- Note: If you are applying for your biometric Teudat Zehut, you can apply anywhere in Israel and not only to your local Population and Immigration Authority branch.
- Anyone who has a Teudat Zehut number (Ezrach Oleh, Ktin Chozer, Returning Resident and a former A-1 Visa Holder) can schedule an online appointment from abroad pre-Aliyah.
- If you are applying for your first Teudat Zehut (Israeli ID card), you must register to get an appointment to obtain your biometric ID card.

The information below is provided for your convenience.
For the official Population and Immigration Authority branch information website (Hebrew) or call *3450
Afula
Street Address: 1 Yehoshua Chenkin Street
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 04-6521393, 02-6469537
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Akko
Street Address: 1 Shalom Ha’Galil, 2nd floor (in mall at entrance to town)
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469540, 02-6469539
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Ariel
Street Address: 5 Yehuda St., City Offices
Tel: *3450, 03-9065601 | Fax: 03-9067415
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon: 14:30-17:00
*Only registration and travel documents (not including biometric).
Visa department:
No visa department
Ashdod
Street Address: 1 Menachem Begin Ave., Tzimer Center, Gate 1, 1st fl
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469420, 02-6469599
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Ashkelon
Street Address: 9 Katsnelson, 3rd Floor
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469591, 02-6469590
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Be’er Sheva
Street Address: 4 Ha’Tikvah St, Government Compound, Bldg Daled
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469594, 02-6469499
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Beit Shemesh
Street Address: Aba Na’amat St. 1
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-991-3816
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
This branch is only for registration and travel documents.
Visa department:
No visa department
Beitar Ilit
Street Address: Rabbi Nachman MiBreslev 2
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9603
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
This branch is only for registration and travel documents.
Visa department:
No visa department
Bnei Brak
Street Address: Jabotinsky 168, Migdalei Shekel, Floor 6.
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9584, 02-6469585
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Eilat
Street Address: 2 Ha’Tmarim St. (City Center), 2nd Floor
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469597, 02-6469596
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Hadera
Street Address: 42 David Shimoni St. Ha’Kikar Mall
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 04-6302113, 02-6469550
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Haifa
Street Address: 15 Pal-Yam Blvd, Government Compound
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469547, 02-6469546
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Herzliya
Street Address: Barkat 11, 8th floor ברקת 11
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9588, 02-6469587
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Please Note: Issuing numbers through the queue management system will be possible until 11:30.
Holon
Street Address: 164 Yerushalayim Blvd.
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 03-6507327, 02-6469583
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Note: Holon is also the local office for residents of Bat Yam
Jerusalem (Downtown Office)
Street Address: 1 Sholmtzion HaMalka
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9523
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Jerusalem (Har Homa Office)
Street Address: 25 Eliyahu Koren St., Har Homa
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9530
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
*For a visa-related appointment, email [email protected] to request a time.
Karmiel
Street Address: Hacharoshet 9, (Nitzanim Building, above Bank Leumi)
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469531
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Please note: This branch only does registration and travel documents.
Visa department:
No visa department. Please refer to the Tzfat branch for all visa and citizenship services.
Kfar Saba
Street Address: 140 Weitzman St.
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469570, 02-6469569
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Kiriyat Shmona
Street Address: 37 Herzl St.
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469544
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
No visa department. For visa services, please refer to the Tzfat branch.
Ma’ale Adumim
Street Address: Edumim Mall, 5 Derech Kedem St.
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-5354137
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Please note: This branch is only for Registration and Travel documents.
Visa department:
No visa department. For Visa and citizenship services, please refer to the Jerusalem branch.
Mevaseret Tzion
Street Address:
Tichon Harel תיכון הראל
Hachotzvim 6 Blvd. שדרות החוצבים
Mevaseret Tzion
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Please note: Make appointment for biometric documentation
Visa department:
No visa department. For Visa and citizenship services, please refer to the Jerusalem branch.
Modi’in
Street Address: 1 Tiltan St. Modi’in Municipality.
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 08-9721262
Hours of Operation:
Only for people living in the Modiin-Maccabim-Reut area.
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Please Note: This branch offers the extension of residence permits (Visa), issues a return visa (Inter Visa), status changes from a tourist to an immigrant, issues Teudot Zehut to new Olim. Regarding Registration and Passports is only given to those listed as residents of Modi’in/Maccabim-Reut on their Teudot Zehut.
Modi’n Illit (Kiryat Sefer)
Street Address: 3 Shaarei Tshuva St
Tel: *3450
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
No visa department
Naharia
Street Address: Irit 2, Nahariyah – the office is located in the mall.
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469539
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 9:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
No visa department. For visa services, please refer to the Akko branch.
Nof Hagalil
Street Address: Maaleh Yitzchak 29
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9543, 02-6469464
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thu: 8:00-10:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Fri: 8:00-13:00
Visa Dept:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thu: 8:00-12:00
Netanya
Street Address: 13 Remez St. 2nd Floor
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9556, 02-646-9555
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Petach Tikva
Street Address: Baruch Center, 3rd Floor, 6 Mohaliver St.
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469559, 02-6469558
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Ramat Gan
Street Address: 2 Bialik St. (on the corner of 17 Sirkin St.)
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469581
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Ramle
Street Address: 91 Sderot Herzl in the Kiriya Building
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469561
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Please Note: Services regarding Visas, Status, Citizenship and Tourist Visa extensions will be given without scheduling appointments ahead of time on the following days: Sun, Mon, Tue, Thu – 8:00-9:30.
Rechovot
Street Address: 10 Moti Kind St.
Centero Center, 3rd Floor
Tel: 08-9313222 | Fax: 02-6469563, 02-6469564
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Rishon Le’Tzion
Street Address: 3 Yisrael Galili St.
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-5789968, 02-6469567
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Rosh HaAyin
Street Address: Ha-Rav Shalom Shabazi St. 29
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-995-9028
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Visa services given with appointment only.
Tel Aviv
Street Address: 125 Derech Menachem Begin, Government Compound
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469578, 02-6469577
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Tiveria
Street Address: Alhadeff Street 23
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-646-9534
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Tzfat
Street Address: 4 Weitzmann St.
Tel: *3450 | Fax: 02-6469558, 02-5789967
Email: [email protected]
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Yaffo
Street Address: Shalma Road 53, Tel Aviv
(Entrance from Abarbanel 53)
Tel: *3450
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
Visa department:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Yokneam Illit
Street Address:
HaTamar 2, Yokneam Illit
G Mall
1st floor
Tel: *3450
Hours of Operation:
All services:
Sun, Mon, Tue, Thur: 8:00-12:00
Mon, Wed: 14:30-17:00
* Last updated on July 16, 2023 *